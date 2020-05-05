Cycling

Cycling-Giro d'Italia to start on Oct. 3, Spanish Vuelta on Oct. 20 - UCI

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Cycling's Giro d'Italia will start on Oct.

3 and the Spanish Vuelta will be held from Oct. 20, the International Cycling Union said on Tuesday as it published its revised calendar amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Milan-Sanremo will be held on Aug. 8, Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Oct. 4, the Tour des Flandres on Oct. 18, Paris-Roubaix on Oct. 25 and the Tour of Lombardy on Oct. 31.

Tour For All

Moolman Pasio sprints to Stage Two victory in Tour for All

29 MINUTES AGO

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Cycling

Cycling-UCI's revised World Tour calendar

AN HOUR AGO
Cycling

Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana clash as UCI announces revised calendar

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNike release indoor cycling shoe
Next articleGogl outsprints Van Avermaet and Van der Poel to win Stage Two of the Tour for All