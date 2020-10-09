Demare, who had already won the fourth and sixth stages, benefitted from a perfect lead-out by his Groupama-FDJ team mates to beat triple world champion Peter Sagan by a bike length.
Australian Michael Matthews took third place.
Portuguese Joao Almeida retained the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.
"The work my team did was amazing," said Demare. "I waited a little bit and I launched my sprint at the right moment." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
