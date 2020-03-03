The Frenchman, who won Milan–San Remo and La Flèche Wallonne last year, has already been forced to abandon two races in 2020, pulling out of the Vuelta a San Juan before the third stage with stomach problems and failing to finish at the Ardèche Classic.

Alaphilippe also finished in 17th at the Drôme Classic on Sunday, two minutes down on eventual winner Simon Clarke of EF Pro Cycling.

“I am exhausted and the rain has really demolished me. I’m not at my best yet,” the Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider said.

The 27-year-old had originally been planning to recon the final three stages of Paris-Nice but will instead rest up ahead of Paris -Nice. “I’m taking a step back,” Alaphilippe said, “because I have to recover.”

His sports director Davide Bramati added: “Julian is disappointed because he wanted to win, but when the rain came, his legs became stiff.

" Let’s stay calm. He has another week to Paris-Nice." "

Alaphilippe sought as far back as January to temper expectations of what he might achieve this year after his phenomenal 2019, saying: “For sure I will do my best to go again, to have another great season.

"I’ve realised that last year was really special with a lot of victories, quality victories, and a lot of emotion. So it will be really difficult to do something like that again but I will try my best.”