Cycling in 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart seals Giro d’Italia as Tadej Pogacar steals Tour de France

We take a look back through 2020 in cycling after what was an unprecedented year and season for the sport. Tadej Pogacar sealed a stunning Tour de France win over Primoz Roglic, who bounced back with a win at La Vuelta. While Tao Geoghegan Hart emerged to win the Giro and Lizzie Deignan claimed La Course.

22/12/2020