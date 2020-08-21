Cycling-Ineos' Sivakov urges UCI to rethink safety after Jakobsen crash

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Team Ineos rider Pavel Sivakov has called on cycling's governing body UCI to reconsider safety measures during races following a crash that left Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen in a coma.

Jakobsen, who rides for Deceuninck-Quick Step, collided with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen as they sprinted to the finish on the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

The 23-year-old crashed into the barriers, collided with a race official and was taken to hospital, where he underwent facial surgery.

"I hope the UCI will rethink security measures for the riders because that kind of thing shouldn't happen," Sivakov told the BBC.

"I think everyone regrets what they did that day and the organisers will rethink the barriers. I hope also the UCI will rethink them."

Sivakov, who has been named in Ineos' squad for the Tour de France, crashed during the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine last week and the Russian said he was happy to have had a safe escape.

"It could have been worse considering how bad it looks. I have been lucky," he said. "You have to be pretty crazy to be a rider. I'm happy I'm not a sprinter because these guys are the craziest guys in peloton and take massive risks for victories." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

