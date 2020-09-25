The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, clocked 35 minutes 54 seconds to beat Belgian Wout van Aert by 26 seconds.
Swiss Stefan Kung took third place, 29 seconds off the pace, according to provisional timings. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
