Cycling

Cycling-Jakobsen to return to Netherlands after Tour of Poland crash

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
15 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen's condition is "evolving favourably" after his crash at the Tour of Poland and he will be moved back to the Netherlands for further treatment, his team Deceuninck-Quick Step have said.

The 23-year-old was put in a medically-induced coma and underwent facial surgery after crashing at the finish line in the first stage of the race.

"Jakobsen's condition is evolving favourably, to the extent that he will be transferred Wednesday to the hospital in Leiden, the Netherlands, where further follow-up treatment will take place," Deceuninck-Quick Step said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cycling

Fabio Jakobsen condition improves, to travel back to the Netherlands

15 HOURS AGO

Jakobsen had been jostling into position with competitor Dylan Groenewegen when the pair collided and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers, hitting a race official.

The sport's governing body condemned Groenewegen's "dangerous behaviour" and disqualified him from the race, and the 27-year-old has issued an apology. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Cycling

Are Jumbo-Visma now a better team than Ineos? – The Bradley Wiggins Show

18 HOURS AGO
Tour de France

Tour de France to start in Brest in 2021 rather than Copenhagen

YESTERDAY AT 15:54
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On