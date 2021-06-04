2021 Giro d’Italia winner Egan Bernal has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Colombian rider returned a positive result after taking a test ahead of a trip back to his home country.

Bernal is now isolating with his partner Maria Fernanda, who also has tested positive.

Giro d'Italia A late Tour call-up? The Giro-Vuelta double? What Bernal could do next 30/05/2021 AT 18:11

In a statement, Ineos Grenadiers said: "Egan still plans to return to Colombia once his isolation period is over to mark his Giro d'Italia victory in his homeland."

Bernal’s Giro win was a return to success after struggling with a back problem following his dramatic Tour de France win in 2019. He had already ruled himself out of this year’s French Grand Tour as well as the Tokyo Olympics. Bernal does intend to take part in the Vuelta a Espana though.

Highlights: Glory for Ineos as Bernal wins Giro, Ganna takes final stage

Cycling 'It was a decoy' - Wiggins on how Ineos returned to what they know best 30/05/2021 AT 17:18