The 30-year-old Eurosport pundit brings his 12-year career to an end having last raced for Lotto–Soudal throughout 2019.

Blythe was a regular fixture for Eurosport at this year’s Grand Tours, and the former British champion is looking forward to spending more time with his family and “exploring new opportunities”.

“Its time for me to hang up my wheels as a professional Bike racer,” he said on Instagram.

“The bike has been everything to me from a young age. From racing around the country with my mates who I could still race with now, to riding grand tours and winning my home Classic race, Ride London.

" I have grown up in the sport and it has been some journey to get me to where I am today. I have a lot of stories, and an awful lot of good memories. "

“I have seen the sport change a lot over the past decade, with the sacrifices getting greater and greater for a pro to keep competing at the top level.

“With this in mind, the time is now right for me to step away from racing, spend more time with my beautiful Mrs and three beautiful children, while focusing on what else I can do in the sport.