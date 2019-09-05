Eurosport
Sports director Visbeek leaves Team Sunweb
Aike Visbeek has left his role as team leader at Team Sunweb, fellow sports director Arthur van Dongen told Eurosport.
The Dutchman joined the team in 2013, but the details of why he was let go after this year’s Tour de France have not been divulged. There was reportedly a dispute within the team.
Visbeek played an instrumental role in Tom Dumoulin’s overall Giro D’Italia victory in 2017, Team Sunweb’s first Grand Tour GC win.
He also scouted Marcel Kittel for the team, with the German having won 14 Tour de France stages to date.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react