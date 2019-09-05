The Dutchman joined the team in 2013, but the details of why he was let go after this year’s Tour de France have not been divulged. There was reportedly a dispute within the team.

Visbeek played an instrumental role in Tom Dumoulin’s overall Giro D’Italia victory in 2017, Team Sunweb’s first Grand Tour GC win.

Video - See how Dumoulin stormed to Giro d'Italia glory 01:43

He also scouted Marcel Kittel for the team, with the German having won 14 Tour de France stages to date.