The 31-year-old has been with Katusha-Alpecin for the past two seasons but they are set to fold in December, allowing for ICA to step in.

“I think ICA is a very progressive team with a focus on performance without compromise,” Dowsett said in a statement released by his future squad.

“There seems to be modern-day thinking. As a rider, that is all I ask for.

“I also think a name change should be considered. A step up to the World Tour surely means Israel Cycling Academy has graduated from an Academy to a great team now.”

Dowsett hopes to win Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in the summer.

He added: “I am looking forward to it and strongly focused on the Olympic Games.

“Obviously I first need to get selected for the national team.

" Afterwards I want to win the gold medal in Tokyo. Israel Cycling Academy is a perfect fit for these goals. "

Reto Hollenstein also joins Israel Cycling Academy ahead of the 2020 campaign from Katusha-Alpecin.