Dowsett signs for Israel Cycling Academy for 2020
British time trial champion Alex Dowsett has signed for Israel Cycling Academy (ICA) for 2020.
The 31-year-old has been with Katusha-Alpecin for the past two seasons but they are set to fold in December, allowing for ICA to step in.
“I think ICA is a very progressive team with a focus on performance without compromise,” Dowsett said in a statement released by his future squad.
“There seems to be modern-day thinking. As a rider, that is all I ask for.
“I also think a name change should be considered. A step up to the World Tour surely means Israel Cycling Academy has graduated from an Academy to a great team now.”
Dowsett hopes to win Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in the summer.
He added: “I am looking forward to it and strongly focused on the Olympic Games.
“Obviously I first need to get selected for the national team.
" Afterwards I want to win the gold medal in Tokyo. Israel Cycling Academy is a perfect fit for these goals."
Reto Hollenstein also joins Israel Cycling Academy ahead of the 2020 campaign from Katusha-Alpecin.