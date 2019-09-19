There were 16 riders in total in the breakaway with Lutsenko among them but the Kazakh rider took the lead on his own with 75 kilometres to go.

The 27-year-old produced an impressive solo ride to hold off the four-man chasing group in the Tuscan hills - although it might have been a different story had Jhonatan Narvaez not stopped at the start-finish line a lap early.

Kazakhstan's road race and time trial champion will now head to Yorkshire in top form, hoping to improve on a best ever result of ninth in the road race two years ago.

However, he does have some previous at the Worlds, having claimed the Under-23s title in Valkenburg in 2012.

Alexey Lutsenko rode on his own for much of the raceGetty Images

Filippo Ganna of Team Ineos had also been in touch but he ended up finishing another minute behind the chasers in fifth.