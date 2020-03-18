The one-day classic added its name to the list of cancelled events hours after the Tour of Flanders was postponed.

“The organization of the Amstel Gold Race has decided to cancel the 55th edition of the Amstel Gold Race and the 7th edition of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition on Sunday 19 April due to recent developments around the COVID-19 virus,” read a statement from the organisers.

The statement added that it was uncertain whether the race could take place later in the year.

“Whether the Amstel Gold Race can take place on another date this year is currently uncertain. The organization hopes to find a new date with the UCI for both the men and women race,” added the statement.

“We will inform you of any further communications.”