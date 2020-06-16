André Greipel hat seinen Vertrag bei Israel Start-Up Nation verlängert
Andre Greipel will continue racing at WorldTour level after signing a new deal with Israel Start-Up Nation until 2022.
Griepel, 37, is among the best sprinters in cycling, winning 11 Tour de France stages in a decorated 16-year career which has also seen him achieve 156 victories in the men's peleton.
He said: “To tell you the truth, I was expecting the team to offer me a one-year extension.
Of course I was very flattered and pleased that the team management have shown so much trust in me. It was an easy decision to accept the offer and I am fully ready to prolong my career and help the team keep growing.
Israel Start-Up Nation is new to the peleton this year after taking over Katusha-Alpecin.
Greipel joined the team after breaking his contract with Arkea-Samsic in 2019.
He added: "I didn’t get the opportunity to race the full season, so when the team offered me the chance to stay, I consulted my family and that was it."
