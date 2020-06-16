Cycling

Greipel to ride at WorldTour level for another two years

André Greipel hat seinen Vertrag bei Israel Start-Up Nation verlängert

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Andre Greipel will continue racing at WorldTour level after signing a new deal with Israel Start-Up Nation until 2022.

Griepel, 37, is among the best sprinters in cycling, winning 11 Tour de France stages in a decorated 16-year career which has also seen him achieve 156 victories in the men's peleton.

He said: “To tell you the truth, I was expecting the team to offer me a one-year extension.

Of course I was very flattered and pleased that the team management have shown so much trust in me. It was an easy decision to accept the offer and I am fully ready to prolong my career and help the team keep growing.

Israel Start-Up Nation is new to the peleton this year after taking over Katusha-Alpecin.

Greipel joined the team after breaking his contract with Arkea-Samsic in 2019.

He added: "I didn’t get the opportunity to race the full season, so when the team offered me the chance to stay, I consulted my family and that was it."

Cycling

The Average Man training programme: Lose weight and improve fitness significantly in just six weeks

14/06/2020 AT 07:57
Play Icon
Cycling

On This Day: Restrepo hurls bike and punches sign after crash

13/06/2020 AT 14:11
