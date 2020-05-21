Cycling

Leknessund victor at first post-lockdown European race

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Andreas Leknessund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Uno-X racer Andreas Leknessund won the Klatrekongen Fuel of Norway race, the first professional race since Europe's coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Professional cycling in Western Europe has been suspended since mid-March, and the 20-year-old Norwegian won the uphill individual time trail.

Watch live cycling on Eurosport Player and Eurosport

Play Icon
Olympic Games

#Returnto2012 - Highlights as Wiggins takes time trial gold in London

14/05/2020 AT 12:32

Leknessund rides for the Uno-X Development Team and will step up to Team Sunweb or next year's WorldTour.

He won in a time of 10:12 for the 4.1km course, beating Tobias Foss of Jubo-Visma by 21 seconds. Joker Fuel of Norway's Adne Holter was 34 seconds behind.

Team Ineos directeur sportif Gabriel Rasch and Tour of Norway director Birger Hungerholdt had organised the race without publicity in order to limit the risk of spectator crowds.

There were further safety provisions, with no roadside fans permitted, and riders were started one rider at a time.

Play Icon
WATCH

#Returnto2012 - Highlights as Wiggins takes time trial gold in London

00:05:01

Hungerholdt said: "The reason we keep it secret is where we want to be, because we don't want to have a lot of people here in the situation we are in.

"We therefore try to keep it 'closed' so that we could do this in a proper and safe manner."

Speaking to Norwegian television channel TV2, Leknessund said: "It was harder than I expected. It was hard.

"I went out hard hoping it would last, and it did. I wanted to go fast. I've made good preparations in recent days. I was motivated."

RESULTS

1. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:12

2. Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:21

3. Ådne Holter (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:00:34

4. Iver Knotten (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:37

5. Carl Frederik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39

6. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:43

7. Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:57

8. Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:28

9. Øivind Lukkedahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:01:34

10. Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:34

Tour de France

Brailsford hopes Tour delay may help recovering Froome claim fifth win

16/04/2020 AT 16:52
Cycling

Wiggins: Froome has mentality to thrive in this unprecedented period

26/03/2020 AT 08:07
Related Topics
CyclingTeam SunwebTeam INEOSChris Froome
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Landa denies Froome set to join him at Bahrain McLaren

7 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Re-Cycle: The tragic tale of Marco Pantani

9 HOURS AGO
Giro d'Italia

Re-Cycle podcast - Glory and scandal at the Giro: The death of Pantani

10 HOURS AGO
Cycling

'Living with a knife over your head' - Carapaz reveals Movistar issues

YESTERDAY AT 15:46

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: ‘It was still all to play for’ - Vincenzo Nibali on Stage 19 finish

00:04:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classisc: ‘He really cracked after that crash’ – Bob Jungels on Steven Kruijswijk

00:00:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: ‘He still managed to find a moment to make me smile’ – Nibali on Scarponi

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: ‘I was super scared and then I heard it’ – Chaves on Kruijswijk crash

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLanda denies Froome set to join him at Bahrain McLaren
Next articleAnother Dynamo Dresden player tests positive for COVID-19