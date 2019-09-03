The 36-year-old was the last rider to take to the 3.8km course for Mitchelton-Scott at Tom Dumoulin Bike Park, with the world time trial champion knocking six seconds off Lisa Klein’s time to post 5:04.

Watch cycling live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The six-day race continues on Wednesday with a 123km course from Stramproy to Weert.

Video - WATCH- Annemiek Van Vleuten takes victory in prologue 01:47

“I’m not here to go for the GC at all. When I saw the course, I was bit disappointed there was no time trial and also no hard, hilly stage,” Van Vleuten said after the race.

“It means I’m not going to defend this jersey with my team, I think we go for stages, have some fun without pressure this year.”

Boels Ladies Tour 2019 Prologue