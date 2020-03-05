Astana Pro Team will not participate in Strade Bianche, Paris-Nice, and Tirreno-Adriatico.

General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov: “With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus.

Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races.

" It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home. "

EF Pro Cycling have asked the UCI and race organisers RCS Sports to withdraw from the three major races, while Team Jumbo-Visma have decided not to participate in Italy this weekend.

Mitchelton-SCOTT have made the decision to withdraw its teams from the next period of racing until March 22.