31-year-old Swift rejoined the team at the start of the 2019 season having previously been with them between 2010 and 2016.

After a crash earlier in the season that saw him rupture his spleen Swift rebounded to win the national road title.

“I feel like I’ve found a renewed enthusiasm and motivation for the sport this year, so this new contract feels rewarding for many reasons,” Swift said.

“I think that’s down to the team and the way I’ve been riding this year. When you’re really happy somewhere and the environment of the team suits you like it does for me here, it really helps you to get the very best out of yourself.”

" I don’t think anybody was expecting me to get back to the levels I’ve achieved this year, "

“So it's hugely satisfying. It’s been a really pleasing season so far.



“It’s been a really targeted process for me all season – I sat down with my coach, Conor Taylor, at the start of the year and mapped it all out.

“That relationship has been key and he’s really got the best out of me this year. We’ve stuck to the plan, even when the crash slightly disrupted things, and now we’re working towards the Tour of Britain and the World Championships.

“The Worlds in Yorkshire aren’t far from where I grew up, so it’s massive opportunity for me to try and improve on my fifth place in Bergen two years ago,

“It’s going to be a tough ask, it’s going to be a very difficult race – but I’ll do everything I can.”