Swift wins British national road race title
Ben Swift has claimed his maiden road race title by powering to victory at the British Championships.
Swift edged past Team Ineos team-mate Ian Stannard to claim victory in Norwich.
John Archibald of Ribble Pro Cycling finished third.
"It feels good as I've been chasing the win for a number of years," said Swift.
"I finished in all the other top five places so to eventually get this jersey, I'm really happy."
