Eurosport

Swift wins British national road race title

Swift wins British national road race title
By Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Ben Swift has claimed his maiden road race title by powering to victory at the British Championships.

Swift edged past Team Ineos team-mate Ian Stannard to claim victory in Norwich.

John Archibald of Ribble Pro Cycling finished third.

"It feels good as I've been chasing the win for a number of years," said Swift.

"I finished in all the other top five places so to eventually get this jersey, I'm really happy."

0Read and react
0Read and react