A positive Covid-19 test has forced Spanish cycling team Bizkaia Durango to withdraw from two Spanish classics.

As a result of the test, they will now miss the Navarra Women's Elite Classics.

It represents a successive failure for their riders to compete in the Navarra event, after they were not able to compete in 2020 when the race organisers brought in coronavirus-related restrictions.

The team confirmed the news on their website, saying:

“The Bizkaia-Durango UCI Continental Team will not be racing Navarra Women’s Elite Classics on Thursday and Friday due to the detection of a coronavirus case in the team.

"All the rest of the team members tested negative in their PCR tests, but by applying the precautionary principle we decided not to take part in these two races.”

There was no clarification whether the team would take part in the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar 1.1 on Sunday, the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Tuesday, or the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas starting on Tuesday.

