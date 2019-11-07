“After a great story of success in the past years, BORA Hansgrohe and Sam Bennett have decided to go separate ways,” read a statement on the BORA’s website.

Bennett, 29, third-choice sprinter at Bora behind Peter Sagan and Pascal Ackermann, had, reports L’Equipe, been sounding out potential teams and nearly signed with Movistar after the Critérium du Dauphiné in early June.

The Irish sprinter’s omission from Bora’s squads for the Giro and the Tour de France is said to have been a deciding factor in his decision during his contract year, with further reports suggesting he could move to Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

“Over the last six years, BORA Hansgrohe developed Bennett into one of the best sprinters in the peloton. Against this background it however became more and more difficult to align the team’s and rider’s goals,” added the statement.

" Therefore, BORA Hansgrohe’s management has decided to accept Bennett’s wish to leave BORA Hansgrohe and continue his journey with another team. "

“BORA Hansgrohe wishes Bennett all the best for his future and hopes that he can live up to his sporting dreams.”