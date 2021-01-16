Three Bora-Hansgrohe riders had to be taken to hospital in Italy on Saturday after a group from the team were involved in an accident with a car while training.

The riders who had to be transported to hospital were Wilco Kelderman, Rudiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger.

Il Lombardia Max Schachmann hit by stray car during Il Lombardia 15/08/2020 AT 16:56

According to a short statement from Bora-Hansgrohe on social media, Kelderman and Selig sustained concussions but further examinations are taking place.

The other riders involved in the incident are now reportedly back at the team hotel and only have minor injuries.

Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Maximilian Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann were identified as the other four team members involved.

Bora rider Ide Schelling wrote on Strava: "A s*** end of the camp. Big crash with a car in my group, all guys crashed.

"I have a little safe angel on my shoulder as I was one of the only ones who decided to not go for the extra half-hour.

"Hope everyone is okay, don’t know much more though! Keep an eye on Bora-Hansgrohe socials."

Cycling in 2020: Geoghegan Hart seals Giro as Pogacar steals Tour

Cycling Quintana wins thrilling final stage of Paris-Nice 14/03/2020 AT 12:42