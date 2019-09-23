Chatting with presenter Graham Willgoss and guest Steve Cummings in the latest edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the legendary British cyclist talked about how he wanted to demonstrate what his past achievements meant to his children - in particular, what he did with his Sports Personality award from 2012 and the knighthood he received in 2013 for services to cycling.

"I was inspired by all the people I talk about now and I love cycling. Their stuff means more to me than my stuff, and I'm glad it meant something to someone, which is fantastic," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"They say, 'you must polish that trophy, you must keep your medals safe'. I don't, I keep it in a plastic bag... because they assume that's what you do with that stuff, but I don't.

" I smashed my Sports Personality trophy, I smashed my knighthood in front of my kids and chucked them in the flower bed to make a point to them. I wanted to show them that it's not the material items that we now polish on the mantelpiece for the rest of our lives to elevate dad in our household as something special. "

"That's not the success. The success is that I applied myself, like Steve did, to something and the application and to sacrifice so much. You get held to that perception from the first part of your life, but I don't live off that now. I don't need that for my self-worth and my ego. You've got to find that elsewhere."

Sir Bradley Wiggins CBE (C) holds his Knighthood award as he is surrounded by Yeomen of the Guard after it was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham PalaceGetty Images

Wiggins and Cummings also paid tribute to Dave Brailsford and the impact the Team Ineos boss had on both of their careers - and on cycling as a whole - after his recent diagnosis for prostate cancer.

"Sir Dave has always been super with me, always helpful to me. To this day, he's always been helpful," Cummings said.

" If it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't be sat here. I haven't always agreed with him, but I've always respected him and respected his decisions. "

Wiggins added: "I've always been like that with him. He has been like a big brother to everyone.

"People think I've criticised him, but it is not that. He was like a big brother and I would do that to his face."

