The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2019 season, with stage victories at the Baby Giro and Tour de l’Avenir, plus overall victory at A Travers les Hauts de France at Under-23 level.

Hayter also won won national titles in the Omnium and Scratch races, and silver in the madison at the Track World Cup in Glasgow.

“It’s the best place for me to begin my career as a professional road rider and the best place for me to be with the Olympics coming up next year too. This team has lots of riders for me to take inspiration from and there’s so much young talent in the team as this season has shown,” Hayter said.

“As well as Egan, Pavel and Tao receiving chances at the Grand Tours, there’s other young riders such as Chris Lawless - who was someone I was racing against at under 23 level not long ago - winning Tour de Yorkshire, so there’s plenty of different paths to follow.

" The Baby Giro and Tour de l’Avenir are the biggest races at Under 23 level and I won stages in both of them so that was a massive confidence boost heading into the new season. "

“At the Baby Giro I was sixth on one of the mountain stages so I was right up there on the climbs and the sprints, so I will have to discover which type of race suits me best. It means I can look at most race profiles and still have a go.”

Team INEOS Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “Ethan is an exciting, young rider who has already had significant success at a more junior level. His signing is a further commitment to our long term-future as Team INEOS.