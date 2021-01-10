Caleb Ewan is aiming for a stage win in each of the 2021 Grand Tours, as well as targeting the green jersey at the Tour de France.

The Australian is in his third year with the Lotto Soudal team and took seven of the 12 wins for his squad last season.

The sprint specialist told Net Nieuwsblad that the three Tours were suited to sprinters this season and that he hopes to exploit the opportunity.

“The Tour offers more options for sprinters this year and that is an opportunity for me. In other years I was not involved in that green battle and I only aimed for stage victories,” he said.

“But that is one of my goals in 2021 (winning a stage at each Grand Tour). Just like the green jersey, by the way.”

So far in his career the 26-year-old has 11 stage wins on the Grand Tour circuit, including five at the Tour de France and two in 2020 in an interrupted season affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Five is quite an achievement and I’ll go for the green jersey in the future,” Ewen said of the Tour de France.

Ewan will train with Lotto Soudal’s sprint team in Spain, separated from other types of riders to maintain safety during another wave of the pandemic.

Riding three Grand Tours would be a first for Ewan, who has only raced in two Tours in the same race calendar once. He is looking forward to an easier schedule for next season.

"I hope that next season the cycling calendar is normal again."

