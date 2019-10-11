The 29-year-old, who returned to competition this year after a period of illness, said he felt "really happy" to have committed to the team until 2021.

He said:

" I’ve always felt good with this organisation, with this team, with the boys, with everyone, we’re like a big family, so I’m happy to be staying here for another two-years. "

Speaking about his 2019 season, which saw him win the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia, the two-time Grand Tour podium finisher said: "I’m happy with my 2019 season, every month and every race we were one step up, so that is super important.

"The team from the beginning have looked after me really well and have given me confidence. The experience this year was awesome and we’re working step by step to get back to my best level.”

Head of Sports Directory, Matt WHite, said there was much to be happy about in terms of the Colombian's season.

" There's a lot of positives to take out of this season for Esteban. His health has been really good this year and we know that when he can get back to the level he is capable of competing at, he can win at any race on the calendar. "

"Esteban is really motivated to achieve a lot more goals in different areas as well, and we could see some surprises in his calendar for next year.”