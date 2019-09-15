Getty Images
Hosking claims Madrid Challenge Stage 2 victory as Brennauer wins overall
Chloe Hosking won the second stage of La Vuelta Madrid Challenge after another sprint finish, while Lisa Brennauer claimed the overall victory.
The Australian Commonwealth champion won a fraction ahead of the chasing pack.
In a rainy stage, the Ale Cipollini rider finished ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) and Roxane Fournier (Movistar) in second and third respectively.
Brennauer (WNT Rotor) won the overall challenge by 10 seconds, defeating closest rival Lucinda Brand (Tea Sunweb). Sunweb's Pernielle Mathiesen came third.
Brennauer's seven intermediate sprints and her final bonusese proved the difference in her quest for victory.
