The Australian Commonwealth champion won a fraction ahead of the chasing pack.

In a rainy stage, the Ale Cipollini rider finished ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) and Roxane Fournier (Movistar) in second and third respectively.

Video - 'I'm really proud of myself' - Hosking relishes Madrid Challenge win 01:36

Brennauer (WNT Rotor) won the overall challenge by 10 seconds, defeating closest rival Lucinda Brand (Tea Sunweb). Sunweb's Pernielle Mathiesen came third.

Video - 'Absolutely fabulous' - Hosking wins Stage 2 of Madrid Challenge, Brennauer wins overall 03:14

Brennauer's seven intermediate sprints and her final bonusese proved the difference in her quest for victory.