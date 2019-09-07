Getty Images

Froome back in hospital after kitchen knife accident

Froome back in hospital after kitchen knife accident
By Eurosport

54 minutes agoUpdated 47 minutes ago

Chris Froome returned to the surgeon’s table after accidentally slicing a tendon in his thumb on Friday.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner only left hospital in June after a horror crash left him in intensive care with multiple fractures – ruling him out of the Tour de France and remainder of the 2019 season.

But he made an unwanted return to surgery after inadvertently cutting his thumb with a kitchen knife.

"Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night," he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of him sitting upright in a hospital bed with his arm in a sling.

"Stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks. This is not my year. Can't wait for 2020."

Froome is targeting a return to full fitness by the 2020 Tour, having began riding a bike again at the end of August.

However, he faces a battle for leadership duties at Team Ineos next season, with their formidable squad including current and former Tour champions Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas respectively, plus newly-recruited Giro champion Richard Carapaz.

Video - Wiggins: 'Froome can win another Tour de France'

05:06
0Read and react
0Read and react