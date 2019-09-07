The seven-time Grand Tour winner only left hospital in June after a horror crash left him in intensive care with multiple fractures – ruling him out of the Tour de France and remainder of the 2019 season.

But he made an unwanted return to surgery after inadvertently cutting his thumb with a kitchen knife.

"Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night," he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of him sitting upright in a hospital bed with his arm in a sling.

"Stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks. This is not my year. Can't wait for 2020."

Froome is targeting a return to full fitness by the 2020 Tour, having began riding a bike again at the end of August.

However, he faces a battle for leadership duties at Team Ineos next season, with their formidable squad including current and former Tour champions Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas respectively, plus newly-recruited Giro champion Richard Carapaz.