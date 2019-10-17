Froome was out on a reconnaissance ride for the Criterium du Dauphine when he collided with a wall at high speed.

The four-time Tour de France winner was rushed to hospital and found to have suffered a series of horrific injuries including a broken femur, a fractured elbow and cracked ribs.

It meant he missed the chance to win a fifth yellow jersey and spent several months on the sideline before being pictured back on an indoor trainer, using only with one leg, at the end of August.

He was then allowed to train on the roads again at the end of last month and today post some spectacular photos form a training ride with Ineos team-mate Poels, alluding to the crash which saw him miss the majority of the summer's racing.

"The last time we rode together was just over [four] months ago and it didn’t end very well for me," Froome wrote on Twitter.

Froome will be back, fully fit, for next year's Tour de France, the route for which was revealed earlier this week.

"It will be won and lost in the mountains but that suits me," Froome said.

"That is really the hardest route I've seen anywhere in the past five years.

"There are loads of opportunities for the general classification to play out and the main rivals to go head to head.

"That's what everyone wants to see."