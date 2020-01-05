Italian magazine BiciSport reported on Saturday that Froome had left Ineos’ training camp in Spain after two days due ill-health, with the report suggesting that the Briton is struggling to recover from the injuries sustained back in June.

That report was picked up across cycling media, but Froome has set the record straight on social media, saying:

" Hope that I can set this straight, I was last at a training camp at the beginning of December. My recovery is going well and I will be heading to my next training camp on Thursday. "

The four-time Tour de France winner was on a reconnaissance ride for the Criterium de Dauphine in June when he crashed into a wall, breaking his elbow and ribs as well as fracturing his femur and sternum.

Froome himself urged caution regarding the speed of his recovery in October, telling Eurosport at October's Saitama Criterium that a full return was still some way off.

"I'm in an extremely fortunate position that I am even back on a bike again at this [the Saitama Criterium] stage," Froome said.

"I had some pretty horrific injuries and I've still got to have another surgery.

" I've got to remove the metalwork in my hip and my elbow. "

"It's gone extremely well but I've got a long way to go and I've got a lot of work to do."

Froome had six Grand Tour titles to his name at the time of his crash, and only discovered he had been promoted to 2011 Vuelta champion - following Juan Jose Cobo’s disqualification - while lying in the ICU following his crash and has been bullish regarding his hopes of winning another Grand Tour.

A return for the Giro d'Italia in May is unlikely, but Froome is targeting warm-up races ahead of the Tour de France, with half an eye also on the Olympic Road Race in Tokyo.