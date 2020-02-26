The 34-year-old is one of the most successful Grand Tour riders in history but has struggled with a series of injuries in recent years and it is unknown whether the Englishman will be offered a new deal when his current one expires.

Froome made his first competitive outing since last June when he rode at the currently ongoing UAE Tour but has lost time on the leaders of the pack and has admitted he has a long way to go to get back to winning again.

Froome suffered a multiple fractures following a crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in June as part of a succession of injuries that have hampered his place as the team's main challengers.

He has been at Team Ineos since signing with former backers Team Sky in 2010 and has four Tour de France victories along with one at the Giro d'Italia and two at the Vuelta a Espana on his palmares.

However, with Egan Bernal and a host of young talent coming through at Ineos, there is doubt as to whether they will opt to continue with Froome as doubt over his capabilities to perform at the top level still hang over him.

"I’m not really thinking about it now. Whatever happens, happens," Froome told reporters, including Cyclingnews, when asked if he would be continuing with INEOS after his current deal expires.

But when asked if he would be definitely be carrying on after 2020 he simply nodded and said: "yes."

Froome is expected to have plenty of offers to lead other teams should he leave INEOS, while finances may be a factor in any talks progressing with his current team or encouraging to look elsewhere.

"Obviously I have my loyalties to this team and it feels like home after 10 years of being here," he said. "But at the same time, I need to get something signed before we carry on."

When the UAE Tour concludes on Saturday, Froome will head to South Africa for another block of training as he continues his road to recovery.