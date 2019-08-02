On 12 June this year, in preparation for the Tour de France, Froome suffered a fractured right femur, a fractured eblow and fractured ribs after crashing into a wall during training for the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauhpine.

Watch the Klondike Grand Prix live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The incident meant the 34-year-old cyclist was unable to take part in the 2019 Tour de France, with no clear date over his recovery schedule.

In a video posted on Twitter, Froome said: "I was initially after the crash a bit inundated and, if I'm honest, overwhelmed with the amount of media requests that came in for me, especially in the build up to the Tour de France, and in the Tour de France.

"It just felt as if I needed a bit of time to myself and a bit of time to come to terms with what had happened and collect myself - to have that time to focus on my recovery, which I think, these first few weeks, have been paramount to what lies ahead now.

"It feels that, now at least, that part's done. I'm happy to speak a bit more freely now, and share with people just what I've been through the past few weeks."

Froome promised more information would follow on Saturday. Team Ineos confirmed that it would be releasing a film called "Chris Froome: My Road to Recovery.".

Last week, Team Ineos head Dave Brailsford was optimsitic about Froome's chances, saying: "He's managed to turn a pedal now with his other leg. He's well ahead of where he was hoping to be.

"In typical Chris Froome fashion, he's putting everything into his recovery.

"Hopefully we'll see him back at the Tour de France next year."