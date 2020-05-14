Chris Froome has not denied speculation that he could make a mid-season departure from Team Ineos.

The four-time Tour de France winner is out of contract at the end of 2020, but cyclingnews.com have reported that he is “in discussions” over a switch this year.

Froome faces a leadership battle at Team Ineos with Egan Bernal telling Eurosport he won’t sacrifice his own chances of winning the Tour and Geraint Thomas also aiming to win the race again.

Richard Carapaz also joined Team Ineos earlier this year after winning the Giro d'Italia in 2019.

In response to the report of a mid-season transfer, Froome, who turns 35 next week, told cyclingnews.com: “I am extremely confident I can return to Tour winning form. Which team that will be with, beyond 2020, I don’t know yet.

“I have no intention of retiring any time soon. If anything, the crash has given me a renewed focus and drive. I have worked harder than I ever have to get back to where I am. I won’t let that be for nothing.”

Froome returned to action earlier this year after suffering serious injuries following a crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.

He has not won a Grand Tour since the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

