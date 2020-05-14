Cycling

Froome not denying report he is 'in discussions' to leave Team Ineos

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Chris Froome of Team Ineos

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

Chris Froome has not denied speculation that he could make a mid-season departure from Team Ineos.

The four-time Tour de France winner is out of contract at the end of 2020, but cyclingnews.com have reported that he is “in discussions” over a switch this year.

Froome faces a leadership battle at Team Ineos with Egan Bernal telling Eurosport he won’t sacrifice his own chances of winning the Tour and Geraint Thomas also aiming to win the race again.

Giro d'Italia

Re-Cycle podcast - When Franco Bitossi erupted on Mount Etna

8 HOURS AGO

Richard Carapaz also joined Team Ineos earlier this year after winning the Giro d'Italia in 2019.

In response to the report of a mid-season transfer, Froome, who turns 35 next week, told cyclingnews.com: “I am extremely confident I can return to Tour winning form. Which team that will be with, beyond 2020, I don’t know yet.

“I have no intention of retiring any time soon. If anything, the crash has given me a renewed focus and drive. I have worked harder than I ever have to get back to where I am. I won’t let that be for nothing.”

Froome returned to action earlier this year after suffering serious injuries following a crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.

He has not won a Grand Tour since the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

Play Icon
Cycling

Geraint Thomas on lockdown life and why the Tour will be more exciting than ever

8 HOURS AGO
Tour de France

Relaxed yet ready, Geraint Thomas has half an eye on reclaiming Tour crown

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Giro d'Italia

Re-Cycle podcast - When Franco Bitossi erupted on Mount Etna

8 HOURS AGO
Tour de France

Relaxed yet ready, Geraint Thomas has half an eye on reclaiming Tour crown

8 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Cycling-Tour of Britain cancelled, route to be used for 2021

11 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Chris Froome’s top tips for training indoors

12 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Geraint Thomas on lockdown life and why the Tour will be more exciting than ever

00:02:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Olympic Games

#Returnto2012 - Highlights as Wiggins takes time trial gold in London

00:05:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: The Zoncolan awaits - Stage 20 preview from 2014

00:01:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Simon Yates on life in lockdown and why Olympic gold remains a major career goal

00:05:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

YESTERDAY AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Keita Balde Diao blocked from Senegal duty after email gaffe

14/11/2018 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
International friendlies

Portugal hold Croatia as Pepe marks 100th cap with equaliser

06/09/2018 AT 15:18
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRe-Cycle podcast - When Franco Bitossi erupted on Mount Etna
Next articleBaseball-'I'm not playing unless I get mine' - Snell balks at pay cut