The Briton sustained broken leg, hip, ribs, vertebrae and elbow at the Criterium du Dauphine and was not expected to race again this year.

But the Team Ineos rider has been recovering faster than anticipated and he will line up with Tour de France winner Egan Bernal in the Oct. 27 semi-competitive event in Japan.

“I am really looking forward to coming back to the Criterium de Saitama this year,” began the Brit.

" It is always an event that I enjoy doing – especially seeing all the Japanese fans, who are so passionate about the Tour de France and European racing. "

“Looking forward to it and see you soon!”