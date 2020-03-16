Prudhomme told RMC radio that it makes “perfect sense” to cancel sport across the country for the foreseeable future, including April, meaning the highlight of the spring calendar is likely to fall foul of coronavirus.

“All sports are currently being cancelled,” the director of the Tour de France told radio station RMC.

“I don’t think much will change in April. And that makes perfect sense.”

“Let’s be honest, I don’t think it will be feasible,” Prudhomme added, insisting that the fight against coronavirus was a shared responsibility.

" There is a chance but we also have to show a sense of responsibility. Cycling is no different from the rest. "

However, he did add that there is still time to potentially fight the virus but also run the Tour de France as scheduled.

“It is still more than a hundred days until the start of the Tour. The hunger for the race will be immense once activities are resumed,” Prudhomme said.

The 2020 Tour de France Grand Depart is scheduled for June 27 in Nice.