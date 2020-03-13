A large number of cycling's major races have been cancelled or postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the 2020 editions of Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France all doubtful to go ahead.

Here is a rundown of the current state of play.

RACE STATUS - MARCH

RACE DATE STATUS Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 01/03 - 01/03 Complete Tour de Taiwan 01/03 - 05/03 Complete La Drôme Classic 01/03 - 01/03 Complete Le Samyn 03/03 - 03/03 Complete Le Samyn des Dames 03/03 - 03/03 Complete Tour of Oman 03/03 - 08/03 Cancelled Strade Bianche 07/03 - 07/03 Cancelled Paris – Nice 08/03 - 15/03 Going ahead (Stage 8 cancelled) GP Industria & Artigianato 08/03 - 08/03 Cancelled GP Jean-Pierre Monseré 08/03 - 08/03 Complete Tirreno – Adriatico 11/03 - 17/03 Cancelled Ronde van Drenthe 14/03 - 14/03 Cancelled GP de Denain 19/03 - 19/03 Cancelled Bredene Koksijde Classic 20/03 - 20/03 Cancelled Milano – Sanremo 21/03 - 21/03 Cancelled Volta a Catalunya 23/03 - 29/03 Cancelled Brugge - De Panne 25/03 - 25/03 Cancelled Settimana Coppi e Bartali 25/03 - 29/03 Cancelled E3 BinckBank Classic 27/03 - 27/03 Cancelled Classic Loire-Atlantique 28/03 - 28/03 Cancelled Gent – Wevelgem 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled Cholet Pays de La Loire 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled

Paris-Nice to finish early

Paris-Nice will finish with Saturday's queen stage after ASO announced that Sunday's final stage has been cancelled.

" In agreement with the authorities, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the City of Nice, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided to judge the finish of the race tomorrow, Saturday, at the end of the 7th stage in Valdeblore-La Colmiane. The decision, made in the context of the reinforced fight against the propagation of the coronavirus epidemic, cancels the final stage originally scheduled to take place around Nice on Sunday. "

The Monuments

Milan-San Remo has been cancelled. The opening Monument of 2020 was due to take place on Saturday 21 March.

The Tour of Flanders is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned on Sunday 5th April, but sporting events in the region have been cancelled up until the start of April and a review is expected.

Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The Grand Tours

The director of the Giro d'Italia has said that a rescheduling of the event is possible.

The start of the race in Hungary has been cancelled, and on the main body of the race Mauro Vegni said:

" Somehow we are waiting for this month to understand what will happen. In my opinion, there will be a complete review of the whole year, for all the activities. It is a complicated moment. "

The organisers of the Tour de France are not currently considering cancelling the event, with director Christian Prudhomme telling France television:

" Only two world wars have stopped the Tour de France. "

“We are constantly adapting,” he added. “Remember when the Tour was blocked last year in Tignes. We have an activity that goes through roads and villages. A lot happens sometimes before the tests. We must constantly react and find solutions. So we have this ability to change our plans if necessary. Whenever local authorities ask us for something, we do it. It is even our specialty.”

TEAM STATUS

Team INEOS

Team Ineos temporarily withdrew from racing after the death of sports director Nicolas Portal and amid coronavirus concerns.

"Team Ineos have taken the decision to withdraw temporarily from all racing until at least March 23. We have notified the UCI that we will not be competing in any races during this period," Ineos said in a statement.

" We have taken this decision given the unique set of circumstances we are facing following yesterday’s tragic news about Nico Portal. And clearly we recognise there is also a very uncertain situation with Coronavirus more widely. "

Movistar

Movistar announced it is to halt its racing activities for it's women's and men's programs until at least 22 March amidst continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, releasing the below statement.

" "This choice, made after consideration of the advice given by the team doctors, takes into account of the current situation related to COVID-19. "

"The Movistar Team, looking to preserve the health of all its members, as well as every person in touch with the sport of cycling, makes a decision which seeks to contribute, to the extent of its possibilities, to returning to a normal situation."

Astana Pro Team

Astana Pro Team have withdrawn from racing until at least March 20.

General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov: “With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus.

Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races.

" It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home. "

EF Pro Cycling

EF Pro Cycling asked the UCI and race organisers RCS Sports to withdraw from the three major races, Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico - races that were subsequently pulled from the calendar.

Team Jumbo-Visma

The Dutch outfit were the first team to withdraw from the Italian races and later announced that they would not compete at Paris-Nice on the advice of medical professionals.

“This hurts and it is disappointing”, director Richard Plugge of Team Jumbo-Visma said.

" But this is the best decision we can take at the moment. As management, we have a responsibility to carefully assess all the risks involved. At the moment they are too significant to ignore. "

“Cycling has a unique character and travelling and staying in hotels is inherent to the sport. That makes us vulnerable in this corona crisis. The health of riders, staff and public now deserves our priority. We also take into account circumstances that may arise such as quarantine, illness or hospitalisation.”

Mitchelton-SCOTT

The Australian team have withdrawn its teams from the next period of racing until at least March 22.

Bahrain-McLaren

The team withdrew ahead of Stage 6 of Paris-Nice due to concerns over the spread of the virus.

" Following consultation with the team’s riders, medical staff and other stakeholders, and in light of the rapidly escalating public health risks associated with the Covid-19 virus, the decision has been taken to repatriate all team personnel to their homes as soon as possible. "

"Rolling restrictions on movement across Europe and the health of the entire team mean this precautionary measure is an immediate priority," the statement continued.

"Team Bahrain McLaren wishes to thank the UCI, the ASO, the AIGCP and its competitor teams for their understanding and support at this time.

"The team extends its appreciation to its partners and the many thousands of passionate fans and communities that have supported all of the riders throughout this great race."