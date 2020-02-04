Heinrich Haussler looked to have made the late charge to snatch the stage victory, only for Costa to find one extra push off the final bend to clinch the win.

Bahrain-McLaren put in a formidable show of strength throughout Stage 1 of the inaugural race, with Mark Cavendish tucked safely at the tail of their train, but it was Costa and UAE Team Emirates who won the day, taking the first race leader’s jersey in the process.

The first day of racing in Saudi Arabia kicked off with a 173km run from the capital Riyadh to Jaww, with two gradual climbs early before a mostly flat final 50km.

But the finish was to prove unpredictable, owing to a short and sharp uncategorised climb inside the final kilometres that had the potential to dispatch any sprinters lacking in form.

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) fought hard to close out the podium.