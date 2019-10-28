The Brazilian rider of Indaiatuba Cycle Team led a group through a turn and only avoided serious injury after swerving to avoid the car, which did not slow down after reportedly driving into the coned-off area. The video appears to show the car's back-left wheel catching the cyclist's front wheel.

The tweet accompanying the video reads: “That was today [Sunday] at the Garulhos Tour. Traffic officers did not receive overtime, car punctured the cone lock and this happened. Absurd.”

According to Brazilian website Mundo Bici, the cyclist “suffered a heavy blow to the knee and had his bike destroyed by the shock of the car”.

The incident happened during the final of the three stages, prompting the cyclists to “stop the race for lack of traffic safety” after 52 km with a further 18km remaining, the official website reported.

Rodrigo de Melo of Team Cycling Funvic went on to win his fourth overall title at the Tour of Guarulhos.