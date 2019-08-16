The 32 year old will be signed to a two-year deal with the Pro Continental team.

Watch the Vuelta a Espana live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Martin had spent two seasons with UAE Team Emirates, where he won stages in the Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de France.

He will be joined by Hugo Hofstetter, who recently joined from Cofidis.

Martin announced the move in a press release, saying:

"By joining ICA, our joint goal is to combine our huge appetite for success and to achieve our potential together

"I have so much respect for what ICA want to achieve. I just want to be part of it."

Israel Cycling Academy took part in the past two Giro d'Italia tours, and co-owner Sylvan Adams said, "In Dan Martin we have a bona-fide star, and we hope to support him towards many victories."