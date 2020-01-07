Brailsord believes that Froome's comeback should not be written off after a serious crash in the Criterium du Dauphine in June's time trial stage left him with several broken bones.

On Sunday Froome tweeted an update on his recovery and schedule, saying: “Hope that I can set this straight, I was last at a training camp at the beginning of December.

"My recovery is going well and I will be heading to my next training camp on Thursday. Onward.”

Speaking to Gazzette della Sport, team principle Brailsford said: "After the accident, Chris worked incredibly hard. He is putting all the courage and determination into training that led him to win seven Grand Tours to be ready in time for the start of the 2020 Tour.”

The former Tour de France champion suffered fractures to vertebrae, his hip, elbow, femur and sternum which required surgery. He then had further surgery in November in order to remove screws from his elbow and a metal plate in his hip.

While there was encouraging news over the early stages of his recovery, reports in SpazioCiclismo.com and Bicisport suggest that Team Ineos' sports director Dario David Cioni was in doubt that Froome would be able to get back to his best.

Froome responded to the concern by querying the facts of the report and stated he took part in some of a December training camp, and will attend another in Gran Canaria this week where he will stay later than his colelagues.

"No one should underestimate Froome,” Brailsford explained. “He and Ineos will really do everything they can to get him to his best by the start [of the Tour de France] in Nice on Saturday, 27 June."