Deceuninck-Quickstep boss Patrick Lefevere says there is a clause his team could trigger to keep Julian Alaphilippe with the team until 2024.

Alaphilippe has impressed in recent years. He enjoyed a long spell in the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France and won the world title in 2020.

The 28-year-old’s Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of 2021. AG2R Citroën manager Vincent Lavenu has previously admitted he would be interested in signing him, but Lefevere says a 'market price' clause means they can keep the rider beyond his current deal if his team continues into 2022 and can match the wage offered by another team.

"There’s a contract until 2024. It is better to say: there is an option," Lefevere told Sporza De Tribune podcast in quotes cited by Cyclingnews.

"If the team stops, he cannot stay. And if tomorrow Ineos comes with 10 million euros, then I have to say ‘ciao’. But as long as the team remains, he stays with us.

There is the option where we as a team have the right of first refusal. I can put the same on the table and he has to stay.

