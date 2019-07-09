Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

In a re-routed finish after landslides had left the initial finish line unusable Van Vleuten took control of the race with around 10km to go when she broke from the peloton.

No-one was able to stay with the Dutchwoman and the 36-year-old finished an astonishing 2:57 ahead of her nearest rival.

The Mitchelton–Scott.rider now moves into the maglia rosa and sits 2:16 ahead of second-placed Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

"I know this area very well and love to come here," said Van Vleuten after the stage.

"The hotel where I stay is only ten kilometres from here. I know the roads here very well and knew I had to attack from the bottom to gain as much time as possible. But it was ten kilometres of epic suffering.

"I'm really proud to wear it [the maglia rosa]. It's my dream to wear pink, and the Giro is a very big goal for me this year. It was a bit of a waiting game until now, and I am very happy that I could finally use my legs and attack."

In a video on Twitter after the race Trek-Segafredo rider Elisa Longo Borghini called Van Vleuten an “alien” as someone who was in the peloton and saw her attack.

"I witnessed it … I saw when Annemiek went, and everybody was like 'OK, the alien is gone and now the race for human beings begins.’"