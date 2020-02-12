The Dutchman was due to make his long-awaited to return to cycling after eight months on the sidelines because of a knee injury sustained in a crash during the 2019 Giro d'Italia.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was due to trace the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana but was forced out just two days also through illness.

The Milan-San Rem was fully expected to be the one that Dumoulin would make his return for after being unable to attend the altitude camp to prepare for the condition he was deemed unable to compete.

"Unfortunately I had to abandon Valencia last week. I would’ve flown to altitude camp this Thursday to prepare the next races, but we have to postpone until I feel 100% again," Dumoulin announced on his Instagram.

"We will change my racing schedule by skipping Tirreno and MSR to allow me the time I need to get back on full strength again. It’s such a shame because I was feeling amazing and I couldn’t wait for the season to start."

The illness, while seemingly not too serious, will come as a disappointment after Jumbo-Visma said in December that Dumoulin would have no limitations for the 2020 season after fully recovering from his knee injury.

The 29-year-old has still been named in the squad's team for the Tour de France and plans to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in the summer.

"Too bad I need to wait a little longer now. To quote the famous philosopher RUN DMC: ‘It’s like that, and that’s the way it is", Dumoulin added.

In the off-season, the Dutchman broke contract with his former Team Sunweb squad to join Jumbo-Visma.