The stage was dominated in large parts by Deceuninck-QuickStep, whom Jakobsen represents, and he looked set for victory after becoming the first of the sprinters to go.

However, in the closing metres, Groenewegen made a late surge on the outside and emerged victorious in the first race day of the 2020 season.

"I think we were very strong so thanks to my team," Groenewegen said after the finish.

Video - Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen wins thrilling sprint finish 03:26

"I think the shape is really good, the team is really strong, there are two chances more this week, so we'll try to win again."

After the two Dutchmen, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates came third, with Britain's Ben Swift of Team Ineos fourth.