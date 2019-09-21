Getty Images
Theuns triumphant at Primus Classic
Edward Theuns won the Primus Classic on Saturday afternoon in Belgium in a dramatic sprint finish.
The Belgian rider defeated Pascal Ackermann in a tight sprint finish.
The win for the Trek-Segafredo was his first since 2017, when he managed to keep the peloton at bay and launched a late sprint attack.
Theuns pounced with three kilometres remaining, and was part on aggressive Trek-Segafredo strategy throughout, as Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven both launched earlier attacks of their own.
Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) finished in second and third respectively in Haacht.
Results
1 - Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4:36:42
2 - Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3 - Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4 - Dylan Groenewegen (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
5 - Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6 - Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
7 - Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
8 - Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
9 - Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
10 - Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis