Egan Bernal's agent has denied reports the Colombian is unhappy at Ineos Grenadiers and will honour his contract which runs until 2023.

The 24-year-old has won the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia since signing with Ineos in 2018.

In 2020 he suffered a serious back injury that ruled him out of the Tour but returned to win the Giro d'Italia in 2021. He finished sixth at this year's Vuelta a Espana after recovering from Covid-19.

Italian journalist and cycling expert Beppe Conti told Rai Radio Corsa at the weekend that Bernal has a "blank" relationship with his teammates and could leave the team.

But his agent Giuseppe Acquadro has denied the claim and insists his client is "happy" at Ineos Grenadiers.

"There’s nothing true about this story," he told Cyclingnews.

"Egan has a two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers and he’s happy at the team."

Acquadro also confirmed Bernal would return for the Tour de France in 2022.

He added: "He is already focusing on the Tour de France next year and I don’t know where this story is from.

"In two years, I don’t know because it’s a long time and I can’t tell the future but he is very happy at the team.

He’s happy with his team and his teammates. He already has a very good rapport with Adam Yates at the Vuelta. He’s been there three or four years already and he’s settled. He’s happy.

