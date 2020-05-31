Cofidis rider Elia Viviani wants Milan-San Remo to be moved to August 22 as part of a proposed rescheduling of the season.

The UCI Management Committee and Professional Cycling Council's decision is expected to be announced on 10 June.

The Italian event was initially postponed in March and is currently planned for August 8. However RCS Sport wish for the Milan-San Remo race to be postponed until 22 August.

Play Icon

Cycling Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro YESTERDAY AT 15:01

That woud leave it to be just one week before the start of the 2020 Tour de France, which was also postponed and then rescheduled.

Play Icon WATCH On This Day: Viviani 'comes from nowehere' to win Brugge - De Panne in thrilling sprint 00:05:45

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Viviani said: “I would definitely prefer it. I’d have more time to prepare for it and it would be closer to the Tour, which starts on August 29."

The 31-year-old Italian will not finalise his plans for the calendar until a decision is announced, and he could take part in La Route d'Occitanie in the first four days of August.

“In any case, Milan-San Remo couldn’t be the first race back,” Viviani explaine. “If it’s on August 8, I could do some smaller races first. A short stage race would be useful, like Occitanie at the beginning of August.

“On the other hand, if Milan-San Remo is on August 22, it could be the Tour de Pologne, though it seems it will have a tough route, like the Dauphiné. In short, it’s still a puzzle.”

In the short term, Viviani begins a month's training in Livigno on 22 June, with the Tour de France as his overriding aim for the season.

He also told La Gazzetta that he may consider the Giro d'Italia in October if he can structure his preparation.

Nothing is decided. I’ll weigh things up during and at the end of the Tour, according to how I feel. Last year, my post-Tour form was excellent. With the same level, I could be competitive in Gent-Wevelgem, De Panne, Flanders. But, as an Italian, obviously I want to go to the Giro if it’s doable.

Play Icon

Cycling Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings YESTERDAY AT 14:56