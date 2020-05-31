Cycling

Viviani calls for Milan-San Remo date change

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Elia Viviani célèbre sa victoire lors de la 8e édition de la Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
36 minutes ago | Updated a few seconds ago

Cofidis rider Elia Viviani wants Milan-San Remo to be moved to August 22 as part of a proposed rescheduling of the season.

The UCI Management Committee and Professional Cycling Council's decision is expected to be announced on 10 June.

The Italian event was initially postponed in March and is currently planned for August 8. However RCS Sport wish for the Milan-San Remo race to be postponed until 22 August.

Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

YESTERDAY AT 15:01

That woud leave it to be just one week before the start of the 2020 Tour de France, which was also postponed and then rescheduled.

Play Icon
WATCH

On This Day: Viviani 'comes from nowehere' to win Brugge - De Panne in thrilling sprint

00:05:45

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Viviani said: “I would definitely prefer it. I’d have more time to prepare for it and it would be closer to the Tour, which starts on August 29."

The 31-year-old Italian will not finalise his plans for the calendar until a decision is announced, and he could take part in La Route d'Occitanie in the first four days of August.

“In any case, Milan-San Remo couldn’t be the first race back,” Viviani explaine. “If it’s on August 8, I could do some smaller races first. A short stage race would be useful, like Occitanie at the beginning of August.

“On the other hand, if Milan-San Remo is on August 22, it could be the Tour de Pologne, though it seems it will have a tough route, like the Dauphiné. In short, it’s still a puzzle.”

In the short term, Viviani begins a month's training in Livigno on 22 June, with the Tour de France as his overriding aim for the season.

He also told La Gazzetta that he may consider the Giro d'Italia in October if he can structure his preparation.

Nothing is decided. I’ll weigh things up during and at the end of the Tour, according to how I feel. Last year, my post-Tour form was excellent. With the same level, I could be competitive in Gent-Wevelgem, De Panne, Flanders. But, as an Italian, obviously I want to go to the Giro if it’s doable.

Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

YESTERDAY AT 14:56
Cycling

Report - 2017 Tour de France samples re-tested for unnamed substance

YESTERDAY AT 11:24
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Report - 2017 Tour de France samples re-tested for unnamed substance

YESTERDAY AT 11:24
Cycling

Chris Froome in his own words: How he won the famous Finestre stage and what it really meant

28/05/2020 AT 15:28
Giro d'Italia

Re-Cycle podcast - When Chozas conquered Chiappucci in Sestriere

28/05/2020 AT 14:56
Tour de France

Cavendish's Tour chances hit by season suspension, says Ellingworth

28/05/2020 AT 12:47

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Story Time with Carlton Kirby: The art of commentary and an apology to those who aren't fans

00:04:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

00:03:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReport - 2017 Tour de France samples re-tested for unnamed substance
Next articleThuram, Plea dazzle in Gladbach rout of Union