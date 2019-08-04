There was another crash in the final stages of the event as was the case in the women’s race on Saturday.

As the sprinters rode towards the finish Viviani sprung into place after Sam Bennett and Alexander Kristoff had tried to put themselves in the best position possible.

Bennett battled to stay with the Italian but he had no answer for Viviani, not least because the Irishman lost some of his train in the aforementioned crash.

The Italian was beautifully supported by a fantastic lead-out from Danish champion Michael Morkov who finished third.

There was a tenth place finish for rising British star Ethan Hayter.

Earlier in the day, national time trial champion Alex Dowsett took victory in the King of the Mountains classification courtesy of his presence in a three-man breakaway.

The Team Katusha-Alpecin rider rode strongly around Box Hill to claim the title and with his work done he dropped back.

One of the pre-race favourites Caleb Ewan was dropped from the peloton earlier in the day.