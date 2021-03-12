Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) secured the Healthy Ageing Tour for a fourth time as Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) took the final stage, a 115km ride to Wijste.

Dutchwoman Van Dijk won the Stage 2 time trial to go into the third and final stage in a commanding position and, despite Uneken's efforts, held on to win a fourth Healthy Ageing Tour title and her first since 2017.

The poor weather that plagued the race yesterday continued on Friday, but Uneken showed her mettle to claim a solo win in Wijste.

Uneken had to settle for fourth in the general classification with Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team) and Emma Cecilie Jorgensen (Movistar) joining Van Dijk on the podium.

Jorgensen and Brennauer had finished second and third respectively on the stage, with 21-year-old Jorgensen finishing as the winner of the young rider classification.

Amy Pieters took the green jersey for the points classification.

