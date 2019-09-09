Time trial specialist Van Dijk was forced to abandon the race following a crash and she confirmed the news on Twitter that she would be out of action for six weeks at least, thus ruling her out of the worlds.

"Not so lucky in my second crash of the week. Will stay in hospital for a couple of days where they will do surgery later this week on my humerus. Six weeks no walking because of fractures in pelvis (front and rear),"

It was the second crash that Van Dijk suffered during the race as she crashed out during the time trial prologue.

She did come through that first crash with only very minor injuries, with the second crash being the one that did the damage.

The news is a blow for a Dutch side who will be led by Annemiek van Vleuten with Van Dijk expected to have been important both in the time trial and the road race.